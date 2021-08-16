4 charts show how fast everyone is flocking back to big cities

A mover puts belongings into a moving truck following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., September 1, 2020. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

The migration from cities “has largely ceased” and urban occupancy is rebounding, UBS said Monday.

People fled cities earlier in the pandemic for cheaper and more rural “exurbs.”

New data show that reversing course and how cities are recovering, along with which ones are leading the way.

After shedding residents through much of the pandemic, cities are bouncing back.

The onset of lockdowns in early 2020 eroded the appeal of the US’s largest cities. Residents looking for more space and cheaper housing fled metropolitan areas in large numbers, with New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles seeing huge out-migration.

And as city populations shrank, the exurbs thrived. These neighborhoods – characterized by affordable housing, low population density, and a reasonable weekly commute – saw strong gains in occupancy as city-dwellers flocked to the once-neglected areas.

That population shift is now reversing course, according to UBS economists. The exodus from urban centers “has now largely ceased” and returned to its historical trend, the team led by Ajit Agrawal said, citing nationwide change-of-address data. The next few months will reveal just how quickly urban populations can return to their pre-pandemic highs, the team added.

Four charts from the Monday UBS note shed more light on cities’ rebound.