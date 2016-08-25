A popular makeup brand sent out a controversial tweet that evokes cutting and customers are furious

Jacob Shamsian
Urban Decay Cutting tweetUrbanDecay/Twitter

Urban Decay, a popular makeup brand, asked its Twitter followers on Tuesday evening if they were “Ready for some Razor Sharp Swatches.”

The tweet, innocuous on its own, was accompanied by an image of sparkly swatches of eyeliners in different colours drawn across a model’s wrist and arm, while that person clenches their fist.

Drawing swatches across an arm is a clever visual trick that many beauty bloggers and brands utilise to help customers understand how the product would look on their skin. But next to the phrase “razor sharp,” and with such carefully drawn straight lines across the wrist, the innocent tweet evoked self-injury — otherwise known as cutting.

It’s a particularly bad look for a beauty brand.

And a lot of people are not happy.

Describing products as “razor sharp” is a cliché in the beauty industry, and some people think the tweet is an honest mistake or a simple oversight.

INSIDER has reached out to a representative for Urban Decay and representatives for L’Oréal, it’s parent company, asking how Urban Decay came up with this tweet. We’ll update if we hear back.

