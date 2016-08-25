A popular makeup brand sent out a controversial tweet that evokes cutting and customers are furious

Urban Decay, a popular makeup brand, asked its Twitter followers on Tuesday evening if they were “Ready for some Razor Sharp Swatches.”

The tweet, innocuous on its own, was accompanied by an image of sparkly swatches of eyeliners in different colours drawn across a model’s wrist and arm, while that person clenches their fist.

Drawing swatches across an arm is a clever visual trick that many beauty bloggers and brands utilise to help customers understand how the product would look on their skin. But next to the phrase “razor sharp,” and with such carefully drawn straight lines across the wrist, the innocent tweet evoked self-injury — otherwise known as cutting.

It’s a particularly bad look for a beauty brand.

And a lot of people are not happy.

Nahhhhh Urban Decay. “Razor Sharp” imagery on someone’s wrist is a no-go. https://t.co/RjyXpBCHMW

— fae af (@alyssakeiko) August 24, 2016

hey @UrbanDecay this is p damn gross & also lowkey triggering who tf let this ad get published ??? self harm isn’t a joke ????

— portia (@lpk410) August 24, 2016

@UrbanDecay ….i really hope that wasn’t a self harm joke.

— St. Kinkshamer (@sanguosanctus) August 24, 2016

.@UrbanDecay YOUR MARKETING TEAM IS GARBAGE! Why would you say ‘razor sharp’ on swatches that emulate self harm? Serious question.

— Rachel Lemire (@lemire_rachel) August 24, 2016

should have thought this one over @UrbanDecay not funny https://t.co/WN6EUGcEgj

— lexi (@lexiplaisted_) August 24, 2016

@UrbanDecay hi yes who the hell does your Marketing and Social Media and why did you let them do this???????????

— Rebecca (@RebeccaEstherC) August 24, 2016

Describing products as “razor sharp” is a cliché in the beauty industry, and some people think the tweet is an honest mistake or a simple oversight.

@UrbanDecay omg don’t delete the post, some people think bad of everyone, it’s a saying pls don’t listen .They are razor sharp swatches ????❤❤

— littlemissstyleguru (@littlemisstwita) August 24, 2016

@UrbanDecay I spent over 2 years self harming & I’m not offended. lol. coincidences happen. anyway, these look amazing! ???????????? I want them all!

— amanda (@miniamandaaa) August 24, 2016

@UrbanDecay this massive fight and the most offensive thing is the use of ‘razor sharp’ instead of sharp. It’s not intentional but is wrong

— H o l l y ✌️ (@NeverShoutHolly) August 24, 2016

INSIDER has reached out to a representative for Urban Decay and representatives for L’Oréal, it’s parent company, asking how Urban Decay came up with this tweet. We’ll update if we hear back.

