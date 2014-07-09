CEO Of Startup Urban Airship Leaves Company After Being Accused Of Sexually Assaulting His Ex-Girlfriend

Portland police have been quietly investigating Urban Airship co-founder and CEO Scott Kveton for the alleged sexual assault of a former girlfriend, reports The Oregonian as noted by ValleyWag’s Sam Biddle.

The 34-year-old woman, who has not been named, says Kveton assaulted her in 2012 and 2013. She made similar allegations to other police departments in 2010 and 2011, but prosecutors declined to charge Kveton. While police are investigating Kveton, the report from The Oregonian does not indicate he has been charged with a crime in Portland.

After news broke, Kveton announced that he was leaving the company. In an email to employees, he says:

It hit me a few months ago that it was time for me to step aside. I met with our board of directors in June and told them I felt it was time to start looking for Urban Airship’s next CEO. They agreed, and we selected an executive search firm to start the process, which has been underway for a few weeks now. … When the story about my personal situation was published last Wednesday, it became clear that my transition timing needed to accelerate. So effective immediately, I am going on an extended leave of absence to focus on resolving this situation. I care way too much about Urban Airship to try to resolve this issue and simultaneously lead the company. You deserve someone who has complete focus on the business without distraction.

Texts, emails, and online chats provided to The Oregonian suggest that Kveton and his ex had a tumultuous relationship. At one point, the couple reportedly compared their relationship to “50 Shades of Grey.”

From The Oregonian:

Messages to her appear to acknowledge that Kveton crossed a line without saying specifically how. They also suggest he videotaped her in sex acts without her consent. Separately, messages from a Kveton email account appear to show him seeking other women on dating web sites and Craigslist to participate in role-playing sex games.

Kveton reportedly used different online identities — including “Gideon Matthews” — to seduce women, but ended up identifying himself with his real name and photos in chats with those he would pursue online.

Urban Airship helps companies add features like push notifications and in-app purchases to apps on multiple mobile platforms.

Kveton has been the subject of several media profiles — in Forbes, ReadWrite, and Portland Monthly Magazine — and has been at the helm of Urban Airship as it’s raised millions of dollars in funding. The Portland-based business launched in 2009.

Kveton’s relationship with the woman who has accused him of assault began in 2008 and lasted five years until 2013, according to The Oregonian. The woman told police they met online while they were both married to other people, the paper reported. At one point, the accuser worked as a nanny for his family, she told police.

The woman accused Kveton of raping her at his house in 2010, according to police documents cited by The Oregonian. They emailed back and forth after the alleged assault.

They broke up shortly after. The accuser reported a subsequent sexual assault in 2011 and has since made three additional allegations about assaults she says took place in 2012 and 2013.

These accusations are reminiscent of the domestic abuse allegations against the founder and CEO of adtech company RadiumOne. Gurbaksh Chahal was eventually fired by the company’s board once the criminal charges against him were made public.

The Kveton investigation is ongoing, according to a Portland police spokesperson.

Portland attorney Stephen Houze, who is representing Kveton, provided this statement about the investigation:

There is an orderly process to such an investigation, which is designed to evaluate the truthfulness of the accuser and expose any possible motives that animate her accusations. As the Oregonian article mentions, another prosecutor’s office has already investigated similar allegations made by the same accuser and declined to prosecute Mr. Kveton. While the current investigation is ongoing, it is inappropriate to comment on the specifics of the matter. On behalf of Mr. Kveton and his family, I would ask the media and public to accord Mr. Kveton the presumption of innocence that is the cornerstone of our system of American justice, a concept that can be so easily destroyed by the sensational reporting of salacious and unproven allegations.

Here is the full statement from Kveton on stepping down:

Almost every startup founder dreams that one day their company will outgrow their ability to effectively lead it. The skills that it takes to navigate the stormy early days are completely different than what it takes to plan, execute, develop, and expand a large, fast-growing enterprise. It is a very rare person that makes the leap between these stages, and often times attempts to do so compromise that very company’s ability to get it right. It hit me a few months ago that it was time for me to step aside. I met with our board of directors in June and told them I felt it was time to start looking for Urban Airship’s next CEO. They agreed, and we selected an executive search firm to start the process, which has been underway for a few weeks now. These decisions are bittersweet. You never really know how it’s going to feel to hand over the reigns, but you are excited about the potential you’ll unlock by getting the right person in place. When the story about my personal situation was published last Wednesday, it became clear that my transition timing needed to accelerate. So effective immediately, I am going on an extended leave of absence to focus on resolving this situation. I care way too much about Urban Airship to try to resolve this issue and simultaneously lead the company. You deserve someone who has complete focus on the business without distraction. The company is continuing to grow amazingly well. We just wrapped up another spectacular quarter both in financial growth and in product performance, handling the massive World Cup surge amazingly well. We now have a world-class executive team in place. In fact, my role lately has primarily been to get out of their way. Effective immediately, our CFO Mike Temple will become interim CEO, so you are all in stable and experienced hands while the search for a new CEO continues. With the rest of the executive team at his side, the transition should be as smooth as it could ever hope to be. The board of directors is also completely committed to the continuing success of the company and will be both more accessible and visible throughout this transition. I can honestly say that Michael, Steven, Adam and I never expected that our entrepreneurial efforts to simplify the management of these new mobile messages called “push notifications” would grow to become such an amazing entity, serving the biggest and best brands in the world. I appreciate every single employee who helped build the company, and every customer who had faith in us along the way. Thanks for the ride we have all shared. The view from the Airship has been amazing and the horizon holds fantastic promise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.