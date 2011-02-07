How To Play The Breakout In Uranium

Jeff Pierce

There is a lot of momentum in the Uranium space and here are a few potential plays. The Global Uranium ETF (URA) broke out of an 8 week consolidation on Feb 1st on higher volume and then spent 2 days giving back very little on light volume. This is very bullish behaviour by IBD standards.

chart

Here are some of my favourite uranium plays that trade on the American markets.

chart

