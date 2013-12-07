CHART OF THE DAY: The Mind Melting Explosion In Upworthy's Traffic

Everyone like to mock the headlines of social sharing site Upworthy.com, but the company says its success is about much more than clickable headlines.

Upworthy said that it tries to find highly shareable content, which means it emphasises quality over quantity. It says headlines are important to grab initial interest, but to get the content shared on Facebook it needs to provide good stuff. Otherwise, people will just be annoyed at the headlines and move on.

It’s working because Upworthy had 89 million unique visitors to its site last month, which is up from less than 5 million a year ago, according to Quantcast, which directly measures Upworthy’s traffic.

For the most part we’re sick of all the people doing parodies of Upworthy, but, it is fun! So, if you’ll indulge us, we’ll do our own Upworthy-style headline for this chart: Two Guys Decided To Make A Website Dedicated To Viral News. What Happened Next Is Literally Unpossible To Believe.

