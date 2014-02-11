Viral Sensation Upworthy Gets Crushed

Jay Yarow

In November, viral site Upworthy had 88 million unique visitors. Today, it has 49 million uniques. What changed? Nicholas Carlson attributes it to Facebook tightening what appears in users’ News Feeds.

It looks bad, but there’s a silver lining. If you back up and really look at the traffic, November looks like a freak month. Overall, the company is still progressing nicely. Just imagine a dotted line connecting October to January and it’s slightly less scary.

Chart of the day upworthyBusiness Insider

