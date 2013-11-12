Here's More Proof That Upworthy Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Media Startups

Upworthy,

one of the fastest growing media startups,is still growing quickly.

The site told Business Insider it is now up to 46.7 million monthly unique visitors. And based on the traffic for November so far, it’s on pace to do a lot more than that.

“September monthly uniques were 39.8 million, October’s were 46.7 million, and November is off to a record-setting pace: More than 25 million uniques in the first 7 days,” Upworthy said in a statement.

The traffic is coming from a variety of posts, not just one or two mega-hits, the company said.

Meanwhile, another site called Viral Nova is trying to creep on Upworthy’s territory, producing blog posts that are highly visible on Facebook.

