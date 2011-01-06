You Still Can't Explain The Upward Slope Of Treasury Volatility

I’ve updated all the treasury charts in this chart series through today’s action. But the one I find most interesting is the snapshot of the per cent rise in yields since the official announcement of the second round of quantitative easing (QE2).



Here’s a comparison of the yield curve at the time of the Fed’s QE2 announcement and the latest curve.

Are we seeing a flight from Treasuries to equities? Evidence of bond vigilantes? Or a bit of both?

