Uptick Rule Legislation Goes To SEC

It looks like Capitol Hill lawmakers aren’t going to wait for the Securities and Exchange Commission to go through the usual rule-making process to restore the uptick rule, which supposedly curbs “abusive” short selling. They are introducing legislation to force the issue ASAP.



From Housing Wire:

Sen. Ted Kaufman, D-Del., in his first bill proposal since being sworn in to Congress in mid-January, submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday a bipartisan legislation that aims to reinstate the so-called “uptick rule” that prohibited short sales from the Depression era until its repeal in mid-2007. “Abusive short selling is tantamount to fraud and market manipulation and must be stopped – now,” Kaufman said on the Senate floor late Monday. “The uptick rule should have never been repealed. To permit people to sell shares they don’t have and won’t be able to deliver turns investment into pure speculation. The time has come for this practice to stop.”

He was joined in the effort by Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., who announced Tuesday his co-sponsorship of the bill and who said he has since last fall been calling for reinstatement of the rule.

“Senator Kaufman has introduced a piece of legislation that is right for America, it is right for America’s investors, and it is right for our stock market as it still languishes today somewhere down near what we hope is the bottom,” Isakson said during a speech on the Senate floor. “One way to ensure that bottom exists is to stop rewarding those who would feed off of it and instead reinstate good discipline that ensures good practices and allows the market to restore itself back to a good equilibrium.”

