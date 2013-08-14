An Upside Down Car Took The Top Prize At America's Strangest Car Race

YouTube/speedycop Speedycop’s Upside Down car won the Index of Effluency at a recent 24 Hours of LeMons.

A car that looks like the victim of a rather severe road accident just took home the top place at America’s strangest car race.

For his entry in the 24 Hours of LeMons, a car race which took place at the New Jersey Motorsports Park last weekend, a man by the name of Speedycop fused a 1990 Ford Festiva with a 1999 Chevy Camaro, creating what he simply calls the Upside Down car.

Named in jest for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the famous endurance race, LeMons bills itself as “endurance racing for $US500 cars. It’s not just an oxymoron, it’s a breeding ground for morons.”

Speedycop’s Upside Down car earned the top prize, the Index of Effluency, in the curious competition.

Per race rules, the Index of Effluency winner is determined by number of laps completed, in combination with “a super-secret equation including vehicle age, general hooptieness, reliability of country of origin, unlikelihood of success, and the Organisers’ whim.”

The winning team gets $US601 (paid in nickels) and free entry in its next race.

To explain his rationale for building such a bizzare contraption, Speedycop writes:

I wish could offer such a rational explanation. I don’t know where they come from, but they are never in short supply. I’m an 8-year-old kid trapped in a 40-year-old body, with just enough talent to pull off my wacky ideas, and, fortunately, enough truly amazing friends to help make them a reality.

Watch it in action:

And check out more photos of the ride on Speedycop’s website.

