WATCH: Mother Breaks Her Son's Heart By Telling Him Michael Young Is Going To Be Traded

When your three-years-old, you don’t much care about contracts and player/management squabbles. Most of the things you know have been spoon fed to you by your parents.



Poor Gavin is a huge Rangers fan, and loves no one more than Michael Young. Unfortunately for Gavin, Young has been at the centre of trade rumours for much of the past few weeks. Here, Gavin’s mother decided to tell him that his favourite player was no longer going to be a Ranger.

Here’s Gavin’s heart-breaking reaction:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

