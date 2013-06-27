UPSET! Federer Loses At Wimbledon To 116 Ranked Sergiy Stakhovsky

In a shocking upset, defending Wimbledon champion Roger Federer fell to Sergiy Stakhovsky, the 116-ranked player in the world.



The final score was 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8-5).

The second round exit is Federer’s worst finish in a major event since his first round loss in the 2003 French Open.

Reigning French Open winner Rafael Nadal was eliminated in the first round by another previously unknown player.

Earlier today women’s third seed Maria Sharapova was eliminated in her second round match.

