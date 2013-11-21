Upscale Men's Shops Are Changing To Attract Younger Shoppers

Upscale retailers like Barneys, Bergdorf Goodman and Paul Stuart want men in their 20s and 30s to feel more comfortable shopping, and are making some changes in order to entice them,

The Wall Street Journal reports.

To draw younger shoppers, who are more accustomed to buying online, these department stores are taking down walls in their men’s sections to create freer spaces and show off more merchandise, writes The WSJ’s Ray A. Smith.

They’re also trading their imperial wood-paneled decor for light grey marble and modern chrome. And they’ve removed products like ties, scarves, gloves, hats and sunglasses from their usual glass cases.

“It allows guys to touch and feel the product as much as possible,” Josh Schulman, the president of Bergdorf’s, told The Wall Street Journal.

The new environs mean young men linger longer and feel less intimidated, according to The Wall Street Journal’s report.

Menswear is having a moment lately. In the U.S., sales are up 2.8% to $US58.6 billion for the 12 months that ended in September, according to market research firm NPD Group. Globally, men’s apparel is even selling more than women’s.

And Lord & Taylor’s flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue just expanded its menswear section to two floors to take advantage of the uptick in men’s clothing sales.

