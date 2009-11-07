UPS: We've Been Through 20 Recessions, This One Has Already Bottomed

Based on his view of business activity, UPS CEO Scott Davis believes the U.S. economy has clearly bottomed. He believes improving industrial production and global activity will lift the U.S. into recovery.



UPS has good perspective on the U.S. economy, both in the near-term because of its intimate relationship with trade activity, and also in the long-term due to the fact that the company has been through 20 recessions in its history already.

The U.S. is recovering. “It feels like the economy clearly has bottomed out…. Long-term, we’re positioned very well, industrial production will improve… We’ve managed through 20 recessions and a depression… this one was been challenging… but I think UPS is all about global trade and I believe global trade will lead us out of this recession”

Holiday season prospects remain to be season, because this holiday season will be more compressed than ever. “It used to be that the holiday season was Thanksgiving to Christmas, today it’s probably down to eight or nine days.” He believes discounters will continue to do well and that luxury retailers will continue to struggle. So things are recovering, but we have a ways to go.

Starting at 0:30 in the video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.