Ex-UPS Supervisor Accused Of Stealing Dozens Of IPads

DENVER (AP) — A former UPS night shift supervisor has been accused of stealing 26 Apple iPads and iPad minis from the company’s cargo facility at Denver International Airport.

Court documents obtained by KMGH-TV (http://bit.ly/1cP2c7k ) show that the 10 iPads and 16 iPad minis worth more than $US13,280 were stolen over a four month period from December 2012 to April 2013.

The arrest affidavit indicates that the tablets were shipped to the UPS airport facility in Denver but never reached their intended destinations.

UPS spokeswoman Susan Rosenberg says the company notified police after conducting its own investigation.

A preliminary court hearing is set April 7 for Wendell Clark Smith, who could not be reached for comment.

Rosenberg says Smith is no longer employed by UPS.

