UPS says it is the firm which lost a cache of documents that Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed would damage Joe Biden's campaign

Tucker Carlson/Twitter Tucker Carlson said on air that ‘damning’ documents about the Biden family had been lost in the mail

UPS told Business Insider that documents shipped by Fox host Tucker Carlson were lost while in its care.

Carlson said the previous night a cache of documents being sent between California and New York had gone missing, but did not name the company.

Carlson did not give any details of the documents other than to say they concern Joe Biden and would be “damning” if made public.

Business Insider has asked for more detail. Carlson is a strong advocate of President Donald Trump and has hyped the importance of unconfirmed revelations about Biden before.

UPS told Business Insider that it is conducting an “urgent investigation” into the missing documents.

UPS told Business Insider that it is the company which lost a cache of documents which Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on his Wednesday night show had mysteriously vanished in transit.

Speaking Wednesday on his primetime show Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host said that on Monday “we received from a source a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family.”

He continued: “We believe those documents are authentic, they’re real, and they’re damning.”

Carlson did not elaborate on what the documents say. Business Insider has asked Fox News for more information.

Carlson is a strong advocate of President Donald Trump, and has exaggerated the important of supposed revelations about Democratic nominee Joe Biden before.

Damning Hunter Biden documents suddenly vanish pic.twitter.com/B2qsajZlID — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 29, 2020

Earlier this month, Tucker amplified dubious claims by the New York Post that it had found “smoking gun” emails tying Biden and his son Hunter to corruption in Ukraine.

As Business Insider’s Sonam Sheth noted, the story was full of holes and red flags.

Describing the lost document on his show, Carlson said they were sent to the Fox News main office in New York, where a producer was meant to ship them to Carlson in Los Angeles.

Carlson said they “vanished” en route. He identified the courier as “a large national carrier, brand name company, that we’ve used, you’ve used, countless times.”

UPS Corporate Media Relations Director Glenn Zaccara confirmed to Business Insider that Fox News used UPS to ship the documents.

In an emailed statement, Zaccara said: “The package was reported with missing contents as it moved within our network.

“UPS is conducting an urgent investigation into this matter and regrets that the package was damaged. The integrity of our network and the security of our customers’ goods are of utmost importance. We will remain in frequent, direct contact with Fox News as we learn more through our investigation.”

Carlson gave some details about the efforts the company went to to locate the documents, but when asked about those details Zaccara declined to comment further.

Carlson said that an employee at a sorting office had “noticed that our package was open and empty.”

“Apparently it had been opened,” he said, going on to describe how the company’s security team interviewed employees and searched the plane and truck that carried it.

“They went through the office in New York where our producer dropped that package off,” Carlson continued. “They combed the entire, cavernous sorting facility. They used pictures of what we had sent so that searchers would know what to look for.

“They went far and beyond. But they found nothing.”

Carlson’s claims about the documents prompted numerous questions, as well as sceptical commentary on social media.

Former RNC chair Michael Steele tweeted saying: “Oh for f*%! sake, seriously? Would have been a better story if your dog ate the damn papers.”

Oh for f*%! sake, seriously? Would have been a better story if your dog ate the damn papers. https://t.co/6yllQu7pU0 — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) October 29, 2020

Carlson did not elaborate on why the documents are purportedly “damning” to the Biden family, but hinted that they could have an impact on the election.

“As of tonight, the company has no idea â€” and no working theory, even â€” about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now.”

Business Insider has also asked Fox News about the contents of the documents, as well as why Carlson’s team did not keep other copies of the documents.

