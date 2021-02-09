Inside a UPS driving school that teaches 129,000 drivers

UPS spends $US200 million a year on safety training for its drivers.

We went inside the UPS driving school in West Boylston, Massachusetts to see how drivers learn to walk on ice, handle aggressive dogs, and drive safely.

UPS drivers collectively drive more than 3.5 billion miles a year, with each worker averaging 100 to 150 delivery stops per day.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was filmed in early February 2020 before the pandemic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.