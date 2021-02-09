Inside a UPS driving school that teaches 129,000 drivers

Kevin Reilly, Hayley Peterson

  • UPS spends $US200 million a year on safety training for its drivers.
  • We went inside the UPS driving school in West Boylston, Massachusetts to see how drivers learn to walk on ice, handle aggressive dogs, and drive safely.
  • UPS drivers collectively drive more than 3.5 billion miles a year, with each worker averaging 100 to 150 delivery stops per day.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was filmed in early February 2020 before the pandemic.

