Inside a UPS driving school that teaches 129,000 drivers

- UPS spends $US200 million a year on safety training for its drivers.
- We went inside the UPS driving school in West Boylston, Massachusetts to see how drivers learn to walk on ice, handle aggressive dogs, and drive safely.
- UPS drivers collectively drive more than 3.5 billion miles a year, with each worker averaging 100 to 150 delivery stops per day.
- Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was filmed in early February 2020 before the pandemic.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.