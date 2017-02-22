UPS wants to turn its delivery trucks into motherships for autonomous drones

On Monday, UPS unveiled its latest innovation in package delivery technology. In a test conducted near Tampa, Florida, UPS showed off a new hybrid-electric package truck with a drone nest built into its roof. In effect, UPS wants to turn their delivery trucks into drone motherships.
Inside the nest is a Workhorse HorseFly autonomous drone with the ability to fly for 30 minutes and carry 10 pounds worth of packages.
