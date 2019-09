Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

No real bombshells one way or another from UPS earnings.EPS of $1.06 were slightly higher than $1.05.



Revenue of $13.17 billion were exactly as expected.

Guidance was also re-affirmed.

Full report is here.

