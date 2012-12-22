Watch This UPS Driver Steal An iPad Mini And Get Caught

Earlier today a video leaked via Reddit of a UPS driver stealing a package from the front porch of a home.



The package contained an iPad mini, a Christmas present for the homeowner’s daughter.

The package had been dropped off earlier by a FedEx delivery person but a UPS delivery guy came up, inspected the package and walked off with it.

The act would have gone unpunished had the homeowner not installed a camera at his doorstep.

The video has since been removed from YouTube and Vimeo, but here is a news report detailing the situation:





