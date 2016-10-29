There's a wearable device that corrects your posture while you slouch at work

If you sit in a chair all day at work and worry about bad posture causing back problems then this device is for you.

Upright is a wearable device that vibrates when you slouch and reminds you to sit properly.

It is available to buy online for around £80.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

