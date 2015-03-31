An Upper East Side apartment that looks like a replica of Versailles just listed for $10 million

Sotheby’s International Realty Just like Versailles, only a little smaller.

Most visitors would like to take home a piece of Versailles when they visit the palace. Interior designer Slatkin decided to make his own.

He bought two apartments in an Upper East Side co-op building and spent nearly two decades renovating it to become his own “homage to Versailles,” according to the New York Times.

Slatkin is selling the home for $US10 million as it’s now “a finished canvas.”

Nikki Field of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

