HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Unbelievable $27 Million NYC Apartment With An Indoor Pool And theatre

Photo: Courtesy of Leslie J. Garfield & Co. INC.

This $27 million townhouse on East 63rd Street has some serious amenities. Not only does the six-story townhouse have a movie theatre, it also has an indoor pool and hot tub. Why would you ever leave?The current owners bought the place back in 2008 for only $7 million, and did some serious renovations.



