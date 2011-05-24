HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Unbelievable $27 Million NYC Apartment With An Indoor Pool And theatre

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Leslie J. Garfield & Co. INC.

This $27 million townhouse on East 63rd Street has some serious amenities. Not only does the six-story townhouse have a movie theatre, it also has an indoor pool and hot tub. Why would you ever leave?The current owners bought the place back in 2008 for only $7 million, and did some serious renovations.

The townhouse is 11,400 square feet

Swim year round in this pool and hot tub

Here's a living room area with a fireplace

Another large living room with beautiful detailing in the ceiling

One of the large bedrooms

The kitchen, with granite counter tops, an island, and room for a massive table

A billiards room

Of course, a movie theatre

Bathroom with a giant shower

One of the roof deck areas, with a sink and grill

More elegance

There's an elevator that brings you to this gorgeous foyer

Hopefully they'll have an easier time selling than this townhouse on Park Ave.

