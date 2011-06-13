Obama Will Try And Win Back Wall Street By Taking Them To Dinner At This Ultra Posh Upper East Side Restaurant

Photo: Daniel

Obama launched his offensive to win back Wall Street by bringing Wall Street to Washington. Now he’ll come to them.”Obama will return to New York this month to dine with bankers, hedge fund executives and private equity investors at the Upper East Side restaurant Daniel,” the New York Times reports.



The dinner is part of Obama’s plan to win back the group of financiers that helped him cruise past McCain in 2008, many of whom were turned off by the President’s labelling of them as “fat cats” near the beginning of his term.

Some Wall Streeters still aren’t over that, according to the Times:One Democratic financier invited to this month’s dinner, who asked for anonymity because he did not want to anger the White House, said it was ironic that the same president who once criticised bankers as “fat cats” would now invite them to dine at Daniel, where the six-course tasting menu runs to $195 a person.

The donor declined the invitation.

As the its website proudly proclaims, “Daniel is one of only five Manhattan restaurants with the New York Times’ coveted four-star rating.”

Daniel is the eponymous restaurant of award winning restaurateur Daniel Boulud. He owns several restaurants across the U.S, with most of those in New York.

We’re guessing Obama’s dinner will happen inside the restaurant’s Bellecour Room, which can fit 90 seated guests, or 150 standing.

“Our function space is perfect for elegant entertaining at DANIEL as it is located off the restaurant’s lounge for a completely private experience. Naturally lit through a series of windows facing East 65th Street, the Bellecour Room is a refined setting to enjoy Chef Bouloud’s exquisite cuisine,” the website says.The wine list at Daniel “spans 15 countries and includes over 1,600 selections” with bottles starting at $25 and reaching $10,000 (it’s a bottle of the legendary Chateau D’Yquem 1918, according to the website).

Boulud has “been blessed with the glorious gift of being able to mix familiar flavours into the most stunning of summations. He routinely triumphs in why-didn’t-anyone-else-think-of-it feats such as the seasonal paupiette of sea bass in a crisp potato shell,” according to New York Mag.

(However, the three most recent customer reviews of the restaurant had titles ranging from “Appalling” to “Underwhelming” to “Worst three star experience in my life!”)

