HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Ornate Renaissance Mansion On The Upper East Side For $50 Million

An Ornate Renaissance Mansion On The Upper East Side For $50 Million

Meredith Galante
new york upper east side limestone mansion

Photo: via Sotheby’s

Live in one of the largest townhouses in New York on East 71st St. for a mere $50 million.This limestone neo-Italian Renaissance mansion on the Upper East Side features five floors, an additional garden level, and 21,000 square feet of living space.

The house was designed by C.P.H. Gilbert, the architect known for designing most the New York City dwellers’ mansions.

There's a chandelier before you even enter

The railing on the staircase has exceptional detailing

All of the moldings in the house are hand-carved

The staircase is huge and made of marble

This room mixes and matches accents from several types of design very well

This living room/dining room combo would be great for hosting a dinner party

And there's plenty of space in the kitchen to whip up a feast.

The island is bigger than most people's closets

In the city, you need to find your own ways to mix shrubbery into your home

A very elegant living room

The princess canopy bed seems appropriate in a $50 million home

This room is funky but doesn't quite match the rest of the house

You even get a quaint sun room

Want a bit more space?

