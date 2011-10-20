HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Ornate Renaissance Mansion On The Upper East Side For $50 Million

Photo: via Sotheby’s

Live in one of the largest townhouses in New York on East 71st St. for a mere $50 million.This limestone neo-Italian Renaissance mansion on the Upper East Side features five floors, an additional garden level, and 21,000 square feet of living space.



The house was designed by C.P.H. Gilbert, the architect known for designing most the New York City dwellers’ mansions.

