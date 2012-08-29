HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $20 Million Upper West Side Apartment Has One Of The Greatest Living Rooms Ever

Photo: Evan Joseph

It’s not enough that the living room inside the apartment at W 77th Street has views of the American Museum of Natural History and Central Park. It also has 24-foot ceilings and is as long as half a basketball court.The living room is the centrepiece of a 4,200-square-foot apartment that is on sale for $20 million.



It might be hyperbole, but we see what the New York Daily News means when it writes of the apartment “with the exception of where kings and queens live, this might be the greatest salon of any city apartment in the world.”

The apartment has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and one half bath.

