HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $20 Million Upper West Side Apartment Has One Of The Greatest Living Rooms Ever

Meredith Galante
w 77th street apartment

Photo: Evan Joseph

It’s not enough that the living room inside the apartment at W 77th Street has views of the American Museum of Natural History and Central Park. It also has 24-foot ceilings and is as long as half a basketball court.The living room is the centrepiece of a 4,200-square-foot apartment that is on sale for $20 million.

It might be hyperbole, but we see what the New York Daily News means when it writes of the apartment “with the exception of where kings and queens live, this might be the greatest salon of any city apartment in the world.”

The apartment has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and one half bath.

Welcome to W 77th Street.

The living room has ceilings that are 24 feet high.

The steel-cased picture window is movie-screen-sized, and takes up almost an entire wall.

The ceiling is hand painted.

The living room has floor to ceiling Corinthian columns.

The current owner bought the apartment in 1997. She fell in love with the living room.

The red library has a drastically different tone than the living room.

Maintenance and co-op fees on this apartment total $10,636 a month.

This room is great for kids, since it gets a lot of natural light.

The hallways remind us of a museum.

The foyer is the perfect place to display art.

The one half bathroom has vibrant wall paper. The full bathrooms are attached to the bedrooms.

Check out one of the views from the apartment.

