20 uplifting songs that will help relieve your stress

Between the coronavirus pandemic and the US presidential election, these are stressful times.

Insider compiled a list of 20 uplifting and relaxing songs to help ease your election week nerves.

Songs featured include Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day,” the Grateful Dead’s “Touch of Grey,” and “Raspberry Beret” by Prince.

“Rumours” by Fleetwood Mac didn’t need a TikTok Renaissance to prove how relaxing it is.

Between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the neck-and-neck presidential election, it’s possible you’re feeling pretty stressed out. A recent survey from the American Psychological Association found that 68% of people cited the 2020 presidential election as a significant source of stress in their lives.

To help calm your election week nerves â€” or perhaps just distract you â€” Insider has identified songs that are equally relaxing and uplifting, whatever your worries.

Here are 20 chill and uplifting songs to help ease your nerves. You can stream the full playlist on Spotify here.

The Grateful Dead’s “Touch of Grey” assures us “We will get by.”

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Jerry Garcia performing in 1988, a year after ‘Touch of Grey’ was released.

One of the band’s most popular songs, “Touch of Grey” is an optimistic anthem of perseverance. No matter what happens, as Jerry sings in the final chorus, “We will get by/We will survive.” Let the sunshiny melody of Jerry’s guitar and the sweet tone of Brent Mydland’s keyboard wash you over with positive vibes.

Khruangbin’s funky instrumental “Dern Kala” will relax you instantly.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Khruangbin performing at Coachella in 2019.

This trippy instrumental from the Austin, Texas, trio showcases the band’s global music influences while producing a calming soundscape. The Eastern-influenced guitar solo at the centre of the tune’s melody contrasts nicely against the simple bass and drum grooves, producing a meandering funky beat. It’s the perfect song to light an incense stick to and zen out.

It’s impossible to feel bad when listening to Prince’s “Raspberry Beret.”

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Prince in 1985.

“Raspberry Beret” radiates good vibes and gives off an incredible urge to drop what you’re doing and dance. Its energetic beat and the sweet lilt of Prince’s vocals will never fail to put a smile on your face.

The psychedelic nature of The Beatles’ “Strawberry Fields Forever” is perfect for relaxed listening.

Central Press/Getty Images The Beatles in 1964.

From the dreamy sounds of the mellotron to the sitar-like guitar and the hypnotic lull of the drums, it’s not hard to relax while listening to “Strawberry Fields Forever.” It’s a masterpiece of early psychedelic rock that draws you in for an adventure and transports you away from your troubles for four minutes – much like how the song transported John Lennon, it has been said, back to the strawberry fields he used to play in when he was a kid.

Mac DeMarco’s “Blue Boy” is chill and uplifting despite the sad tone of its name.

Dave Simpson/Getty Images Mac DeMarco in 2020.

From the instance Mac DeMarco’s smooth surf-rock guitar starts playing, it’s as if you’re being whooshed away on a lazy river. All you can do is sit back, stretch out your legs, and enjoy the ride.

Kevin Parker takes listeners on a psychedelic journey to acceptance on Tame Impala’s “Let It Happen.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Kevin Parker of Tame Impala in 2020.

At the end of the day, sometimes the best course of action is to just let things happen, at least, according to Kevin Parker. Throughout the song, Parker is struggling to accept the natural course of his life and the personal growth (good and bad) he’s experiencing. But he’s learning to listen to his gut and just let it happen.

Parker told Australian radio station triple j, “It’s a powerful feeling when you realise that ‘this is happening’. There are things that are changing, sometimes without your consent. When that happens it’s quite a powerful thing, so much so that it felt like the whole album could be based around that feeling.”

Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” is the ultimate funk pick-me-up.

Gilles Petard/Getty Images Bill Withers in 1972.

Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” is one of those songs that trapped sunshine in a bottle. It’s the kind of ’70s funk that exudes the energy of a warm summer day and eases the soul. The repetition of the phrase “Lovely day” in the chorus is like a mantra – after hearing it enough times it seems impossible to have a bad day.

Allen Stone displays his uplifting soul crooning on “Contact High.”

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Allen Stone performing in 2018.

Stone’s song says don’t need to buy things or seek validation on social media to keep you happy. What you do need is relationships and compassion.

Allen Stone sings that he “fell for it too.” But that, “Whatever keeps you occupied (Ooh, ooh, ooh)/Whatever gives you contact high (Contact high)/Whatever keeps you busy, baby/Will never make you satisfied.”

The legendary Talking Heads tune “Naive Melody (This Must Be The Place)” will lull you along into bliss.

Chris Walter/Getty Images The Talking Heads in the 1980s.

From the first downbeat of “This Must Be The Place,” you’ll find yourself nodding along in rhythm to this relaxing jam. The song’s airy synth melody and the simplicity of the guitar and drums pull you in, and it will seem like nothing in the world can go wrong.

“Rumours” by Fleetwood Mac didn’t need a TikTok Renaissance to prove how relaxing it is.

Richard McCaffrey/Getty Images Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac performing in 1977.

For all its dramatic verbiage about failing relationships, “Dreams” is one relaxing song. Lindsey Buckingham’s sorrowful guitar playing matched with Stevie Nick’s emotional vocals give the song a sort of spiritualness, yet it’s impossible to shake the feeling of wanting to dance or nod your head as the song goes on.

The song recently proved it is still a certified jam after becoming Billboard’s oldest non-holiday song to reach the top 10 charts thanks to a new fan base of TikTokers reinvigorating it into the mainstream.

“Mrs. Robinson” by Simon and Garfunkel is one of the most delightful songs from the ’60s.

Charles H. Phillips/Getty Images Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel performing in 1968.

From the blissful ring of the tambourine to the twang of the acoustic guitar, it’s almost impossible to fight the overcoming feeling to close your eyes, clap your hands, and sing along.

John Mayer’s “Gravity” grounds us in difficult times.

Joseph Okpako/Getty Images John Mayer performing in 2019.

The emotion pulsing throughout Mayer’s guitar solos in “Gravity” is powerful, imploring listeners to fight through the difficult times in their lives. Mayer once described it as the most important song he’s ever written because it grounded him in reality and made him realise that he needed to focus on “not screwing up” so he could continue to be on stage and perform.

“This is a song about … making sure you still love yourself … making sure you still have your head on, making sure you still say no the way your mum would say no. And I will need it every damn day of my life because it’s easier to mess up than it is to stay here,” he said.

“Move on Up” is an inspirational anthem from Curtis Mayfield.

Gilles Petard/Getty Images Curtis Mayfield in 1972.

On “Move on Up,” Curtis Mayfield is encouraging listeners to always keep striving toward their dreams and not be discouraged if progress isn’t happening as fast as they’d like. Mayfield’s falsetto on the track is impressive and situates itself well among the backing horns and drums that give this track its upbeat nature.

Steely Dan’s “Black Cow” is the perfect song to play if you’re looking for some chill funk.

Chris Walter/Get Walter Becker and Donald Fagen of Steely Dan in 1977.

From its bassline to the snare drum and the vocal harmonies, every aspect of this song’s composition is sonically pleasing. As it crawls along, “Black Cow” slowly builds into a typical Steely Dan solo section, featuring keys and sax solos that never get old.

Crosby, Stills, and Nash are the holy trifecta on “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.”

Blank Archives/Getty Images Crosby, Stills, and Nash on stage in the 1970s.

Originally a love song from Stephen Stills to his then-girlfriend Judy Collins, this folk-rock masterpiece lives on as one of the most uplifting songs ever written. The trio’s harmonies matched with ornamental guitar licks enchant listeners as they build to the song’s beautiful ending. Dancing along to this song may not actually transport you back to Woodstock where it was first played, but it sure will make you feel like that’s where you are.

The positiveness of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” are ready to quell any bad vibes.

Mike Prior/Getty Images Bob Marley.

As soon as Bob Marley speaks the opening lyrics, “Don’t worry about a thing. ‘Cause every little thing gonna be alright,” it’s like a wave of relief washes over you. When you play this tune, everything seems to slow down, and after everything that’s happened so far in 2020, that idea seems especially comforting.

“Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, Pt 1” is a reminder from The Flaming Lips that anything is possible.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips.

This Flaming Lips track is insanely fun and goofy, but there’s something inspirational about a Japanese karate wunderkind taking down a fleet of killer robots and saving the day. It makes us feel like there’s a way to overcome any obstacle.

“Can’t Keep It In” is the perfect song to blast if the election has you down.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Yusuf/Cat Stevens in 1972.

It’s been nearly five decades since Yusuf/Cat Stevens released this feel-good track, but its uplifting vibe is still just as strong as it was in the ’70s.

Stevens repeatedly belts out, “No, I can’t keep it in/I can’t keep it in, I’ve gotta let it out/I’ve gotta show the world, world’s got to know/Know of the love, love that lies low.” Each time he sings the phrases, they emit pure happiness.

Joni Mitchell’s super hit “Big Yellow Taxi” will have you tapping your foot in no time.

Larry Hulst/Getty Images Jodi Mitchell in 1976.

Mitchell’s 1970 tune is upbeat and energetic despite its darker meaning.

Mitchell told the Los Angeles Times in 1996 that she was inspired to write the song during a trip to Hawaii. “I took a taxi to the hotel and when I woke up the next morning, I threw back the curtains and saw these beautiful green mountains in the distance,” she said. “Then, I looked down and there was a parking lot as far as the eye could see, and it broke my heart … this blight on paradise.”

My Morning Jacket captures nostalgia perfectly on “The First Time.”

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James in 2017.

The dreamy melody and poetic lyrics of “The First Time” perfectly portray the early stages of a relationship when nothing could possibly seem better. As the song grooves on, Jim James delivers a surfy guitar solo that seems as if it wraps itself around you.

