Amazon Is Using A Sneaky Trick To Unroot Your Kindle Fire

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

The Kindle Fire auto-update to version 6.2 unroots your device and removes access to the Android Marketplace, reports Gizmodo.It’s unfortunately a pretty iron-clad arrangement that Amazon is less than clear about.



The update starts automatically upon detection of a wi-fi signal without any interaction from the user — you’re upgrading whether you like it or not.

Don’t sweat it too much, though — you can still root your device once the upgrade is complete. Use Superoneclick for Windows or RootKindleFire for Mac or Linux.

