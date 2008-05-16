Upfronts: Fox's Fall Schedule

Fox’s keeping things simple this fall, launching just two new shows – and both behind established players.

J.J. Abrams is the big winner on the fall sked: His new entry “Fringe” will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m., in a plum slot behind hit drama “House.”

Net’s other new series, the comedy “Do Not Disturb” (formerly known as “The Inn”), will air behind “‘Til Death,” as expected. Read more



Helpfully annotated schedule from Nikki Finke’s Deadline Hollywood Daily:

Monday

8:00 PM: The Sarah Connor Chronicles

9:00 PM: Prison Break

Tuesday

8:00 PM: House

9:00 PM: FRINGE (new)

Wednesday

8:00 PM: Bones

9:00 PM: Til Death

9:30 PM: DO NOT DISTURB (new)

Thursday

8:00 PM: The Moment Of Truth

9:00 PM: Kitchen Nightmares

Friday

8:00 PM: Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

9:00 PM: Don’t Forget The Lyrics!

Saturday

8:00 PM: Cops

8:30 PM: Cops

9:00 PM: America’s Most Wanted

Sunday

7:00 PM: The OT

8:00 PM: The Simpsons

8:30 PM: King Of The Hill

9:00 PM: Family Guy

9:30 PM: American Dad

MID-SEASON, Fox’s schedule changes a lot:

Monday: DOLLHOUSE (new) at 8:00 PM followed by 24 at 9:00 PM

Tuesday: American Idol at 8:00 PM followed by FRINGE (new) at 9:00 PM

Wednesday: House at 8:00 PM followed by American Idol at 9:00 PM and TBA Comedy at 9:30 PM

Thursday: Hell’s Kitchen at 8:00 PM followed by SECRET MILLIONAIRE (new) at 9:00 PM

Friday: Bones at 8:00 PM followed by Til Death at 9:00 PM and DO NOT DISTURB (new) at 9:30 PM

Saturday: No change

Sunday: Comedy Encores at 7:00 PM and 7:30 PM followed by The Simpsons at 8:00 PM, King Of The Hill (January) / SIT DOWN, SHUT UP (new, in the spring) at 8:30 PM, Family Guy at 9:00 PM, American Dad (January / THE CLEVELAND SHOW (new, in the spring)

