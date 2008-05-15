Clobbered CBS Hopes To Sell New Shows Before They Flop

CBS is going back to what execs believe the network does best.
Unveiling its fall sked to advertisers Wednesday, CBS said it’s once again embracing the net’s procedural roots — but with a female-friendly twist — and looking to expand its comedy franchise.
Decision to get back to its bread and butter comes a year after the Eye scheduled a handful of daring series in an attempt to generate more buzz. The strategy didn’t pan out: “Moonlight” isn’t coming back, “Cane” quickly fizzled, and “Swingtown” was delayed due to the writers strike. Read more from Variety
Helpfully annotated schedule from Nikki Finke’s Deadline Hollywood Daily:
CBS 2008-2009 Primetime Fall Schedule, For The Record
Harper’s Island (New) and Rules of Engagement will be midseason
MONDAY
8:00 p.m. The Big Bang Theory
8:30 p.m. How I Met Your Mother
9:00 p.m. Two and a Half Men
9:30-10:00 p.m. Worst Week [New]
10:00-11:00 p.m. CSI: Miami
TUESDAY
8:00-9:00 p.m. NCIS
9:00-10:00 p.m. The Mentalist [New]
10:00-11:00 p.m. Without a Trace
WEDNESDAY
8:00- 8:30 p.m. The New Adventures of Old Christine
8:30 9:00 p.m. Project Gary [New]
9:00-10:00 p.m. Criminal Minds
10:00-11:00 p.m. CSI: NY
THURSDAY
8:00-9:00 p.m. Survivor
9:00-10:00 p.m. CSI
10:00-11:00 p.m. Eleventh Hour [New]
FRIDAY
8:00-9:00 p.m. Ghost Whisperer
9:00-10:00 p.m. The Ex-List [New]
10:00-11:00 p.m. Numb3rs
SATURDAY
8:00-9:00 p.m. Crimetime Saturday
9:00-10:00 p.m. Crimetime Saturday
10:00-11:00 p.m. 48 Hours: Mystery
SUNDAY
7:00-8:00 p.m. 60 Minutes
8:00-9:00 p.m. The Amazing Race
9:00-10:00 p.m. Cold Case
10:00-11:00 p.m. The Unit
