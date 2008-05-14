Law & Order Boss Dick Wolf: We'll Go Online When I Get Paid

We’re not that sad to see the end of the traditional glitzy network upfront presentations, which, even in diminished form, can kill an afternoon. The afterparties, however, are another story. We checked out William Morris’ annual upfront shindig at MoMA, resplendent in media moguldom, with CBS’s (CBS) Les Moonves, Disney’s (DIS) Bob Iger and NBC U’s (GE) Jeff Zucker present. Bonus sighting: Harvey Weinstein, who showed up with David Blaine (?).

Best line of the night: A less-than enthusiastic approach to the Web from “Law & Order” mogul Dick Wolf. As part of its upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday, NBC announced new Web series debuting his summer from the creators of “The Office” and “Heroes.” We asked Dick Wolf if he plans any Web-only programming. His response: “Not until they start paying some money.”

Not to be left out, Hulu threw its own upfront party attended by, well, a lot of Hulu employees, and some journalists. Hulu CEO Jason Kilar threw out some new metrics: Hulu has served videos to 15 million unique visitors over the past month, up from 5 million in the 30 days leading up to the consumer launch.

Hulu SVP of advertising Jean-Paul Colaco said Hulu hopes to sell a “significant” portion of its ad inventory during the upfront. That inventory is growing as Hulu ads users and content partners. He said Hulu’s users are a significant factor in distributing the service–100,000 Hulu videos have been posted on 12,000 different Web sites since launch. (Including, we presume, SAI’s now-defunct A-Team Channel.)

