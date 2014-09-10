Wharton Tops US News & World Report's New Ranking Of Undergraduate Business Programs

The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business was once again named the best undergraduate business program in America by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News’ rankings are based on a peer survey of deans and senior faculty at each undergraduate business program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. According to U.S. News, “Participants were asked to rate the quality of all programs they were familiar with on a scale from 1 (marginal) to 5 (distinguished).”

As undergraduate business education website Poets & Quants for Undergrads noted in a breakdown of b-school rankings, Wharton tends to dominate the U.S. News list. “Wharton’s clear win is not surprising. The school boasts one of the most respected, and selective, undergraduate business programs in the country,” they write.

In U.S. News’ overall lists for national universities and liberal arts colleges, Princeton University was named the best university, and Williams College was named the best college.

Here are the undergraduate business programs that U.S. News rated in the top 10 for 2015:

1. University of Pennsylvania

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

2. University of California, Berkeley

4. University of Michigan — Ann Arbor

5. New York University

5. University of North Carolina — Chapel Hill

6. University of Virginia

8. Carnegie Mellon University

8. Indiana University — Bloomington

8. University of Texas — Austin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.