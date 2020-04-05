UPenn students recreated their campus on 'Minecraft' in painstaking detail while stuck at home — take a look

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft’ Fischer Library.

Students at the University of Pennsylvania are recreating their campus on “Minecraft” after COVID-19 ended their semester early.

Events including graduations and weddings have been moved online to “Minecraft,” “Animal Crossing,” and other online games since the coronavirus spread throughout the world.

Most US colleges have moved to remote learning for the rest of the semester

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The school year at the University of Pennsylvania, like most other US colleges, is over, but some students weren’t quite ready to leave.

A group of UPenn students set up a Minecraft server and coordinated recreating the campus together over the last two weeks of March. Since then, they have talked with Columbia University and Dartmouth University students working on similar projects to set up possible Hunger Games-like challenges between schools and made plans to host spring traditions in the server.

The block-building game “Minecraft,” which Microsoft bought in 2014 for $US2.5 billion, has been one of the most popular games worldwide over the last 10 years. As of September, it had a staggering 112 million active players every month, a number that has reportedly grown to 145 million.

Colleges and universities across the US have sent students home and turned to remote learning for the rest of the semester. Some schools made the switch after a student tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, while others did it preemptively. Colleges also noted the risk of bringing students back from spring break after they’d travelled all over the world.

While they can’t be on campus, Penn students recreated their campus in painstaking detail, a process that is still ongoing. Take a look at their incredible work here.

Junior Andrew Guo first came up with the idea for a virtual UPenn campus in “Minecraft” in March.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

At the time, he said, he didn’t know other colleges were working on similar projects, but he was inspired by news of a Japanese elementary school graduation on “Minecraft.”

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Soon after coming up with the idea, Guo told a friend about the plan. He wanted to start his own server but wasn’t sure if there was enough interest.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft’ College Hall.

On March 16, he started a discord where interested people could chat about the project, and on March 17 the two Minecraft servers went up.

Minecraft Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Guo said he chose to make two servers because they wanted one with Penn’s campus, where people could be creative and build things, and another for standard gameplay.

Minecraft Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Another Penn student, Damien Owerko, hosted the server and joined the project after jokingly commenting on Facebook “we can just build campus in ‘Minecraft.'”

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

“The pandemic not only separated our student community but also caused widespread anxiety. I hope that this will prevent people from feeling isolated and help channel student’s stress into this large creative project” Owerko said.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

He worried that a single server could be intimidating to new players.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft ‘Hill College house.

A few days later, they created a third server, with “crazy mods,” or additional free software modifications to the base game, Guo said.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Guo told Business Insider that someone posted about the server to Penn Crushes, a Facebook page where people submit anonymous posts, and then to the official Penn meme page on Facebook.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

From there, the project took off.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Right now, Guo says there are about 300 people in the Discord and about half of that number in the Minecraft server.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

He estimates that there are probably eight students working on building the campus right now.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft’ Lauder College House.

Guo said that he doesn’t actually know all of the main builders in real life. He met them through Discord but hopes to connect with them more.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

They created a Google Sheet to organise who is building what, and Guo says anyone can claim a building they want to recreate as long as they make it true to life.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

They agreed to a scale of 1.3 meters = one “Minecraft” block.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

The students focused on building the most recognisable buildings on campus first, like College Hall, seen here.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft’ College Hall.

So far, they have mostly constructed East Campus.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft’ College Hall.

They have also created the LOVE statue, a favourite photo spot among UPenn students.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Incoming architecture graduate student Michael Willhoit built Fischer Fine Arts Library, another one of the most recognisable buildings on campus.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft’ Fischer Fine Arts Library,

Willhoit told Business Insider that he tried to balance maintaining the feeling of building with the scale. “I try to assess which features best capture the feeling of the space, and then make some compromises to make as faithful a recreation as I can.”

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft’ Fischer Fine Arts Library,

For example, he made one wing of the library five floors, though in reality, it has six, to keep the proportions with the rest of the campus in check.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft’ Fischer Fine Arts Library,

Guo and the other mods hope to finish building the campus within the next few weeks.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Some buildings have elaborate interiors, while others haven’t been created yet.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Once the campus is finished, they hope to host several events on Penn’s virtual campus.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft’ Hill College House.

First, they’re talking to the coordinators of the Penn Relays, the oldest and largest track and field event in the US. They hope to hold the relays in “Minecraft,” in some form, in two weeks.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft’ 38th Street Bridge.

Then, there are potential collaborations with other schools.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

After the server went live, students at Columbia and Dartmouth who were working on similar projects contact Guo.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft’ Huntsman Hall.

Students from the three schools plan to host a virtual “Hunger Games” competition once the servers are complete.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Then, the server will be home to various Penn spring traditions.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

As a junior, Guo was especially looking forward to the spring tradition of “Hey Day.”

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

On the last day of classes, juniors walk through campus wearing red and celebrate moving up and becoming seniors.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Seniors will still get to graduate at Franklin Field, where graduation would normally be held.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Finding a host for the servers was the first problem, but not the last.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Since the server went online, the student moderators have faced some challenges.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Guo told Business Insider that the gameplay server was originally hit with a griefer, someone who plays an online game in bad faith and harasses other players.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

The person, who the moderators never identified, bought 250 accounts to overwhelm the server.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

In response, the mods created a bot where players have to input their UPenn ID to enter, proving that they’re students. Since then, Guo says, things have gone smoothly.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Players must send mods a photo of their UPenn ID.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

They also made a whitelist of confirmed Penn students who can access the game when no mods are available.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Finally, another mod to undo griefer damage has been useful, but the process has been fun overall, Guo says.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

So far, there are never very many students playing on the server at once.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Guo suspects that this is because UPenn students have returned to homes in different time zones around the world, and they’re adjusting to online classes.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Big events like the Penn Relays should bring more people into the game at once.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Makarios Chung, another student involved in the project, said students would probably be happy building the campus just for its own sake.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft’ Kelly writers’ house.

“I think playing Minecraft with other people is a great way to form a community, especially when we’re all isolated,” Chung told Business Insider.

Damian Owerko Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Not every UPenn students plays “Minecraft,” of course, but Guo said that they hope to stream many of the events so the whole community can watch.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

He hopes to host virtual “Quaker Days” for accepted students to experience campus as best they can before committing to a school.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Guo said that he would personally host tours of campus.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

The tours will hopefully also be live-streamed.

Makarios Chung Penn ‘Minecraft.’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.