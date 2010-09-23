Guess How This UPenn Football Player Got A $120,000 Job At A Hedge Fund

Josh Powers, a UPenn football player, was just hired by George Weiss Associates, a Hartford, CT-based hedge fund, a fund that pays its first-years $120,000 per year, says its founder, Weiss.



How’d Powers land the dream job?

In a word, connections.

In an article profiling the Ivy League’s “football mafia,” alums who form a web of Wall Street powerhouses ready to catch the kind of “world class-educated athletes” the Ivy League churns out each year, Powers told Bloomberg how he landed the $120,000 per year job. It sounds pretty easy.

From Bloomberg:

Powers, a senior at the Philadelphia-based school, was able to use contacts on Penn’s athletic board, George Weiss, founder of the George Weiss Associates Inc. hedge fund in Hartford, Connecticut and Robert Wolf, chairman and chief executive officer of UBS Group Americas in Stamford, to land internships at both firms.

Of course, he also had to have a good gpa (3.42 at Wharton) and perform.

Powers, who started buying stocks with his allowance in high school, researched companies, built financial models and made trade suggestions based on his research at Weiss Associates.

“He did phenomenally well,” Weiss said. “He’s smart and they told me he was real aggressive. I said, ‘How can an analyst be aggressive?’ They said, ‘He is.'”

The path from Ivy League athlete to Wall Street is well-paved with success stories. Powers is just it’s latest poster child.

