UPenn And Yale Received High honours On Playboy's Top 10 Party School List

To those who say the Ivy League is full of a bunch of fuddy-duddy nerds, Playboy says… not so.The iconic magazine has released a Top 10 Party Schools List, and while not all the Ivy League schools are present, Yale and UPenn make a showing for the eight venerable institutions.



Not to say that the Bulldogs (Yale) or Quakers (UPenn) grab top honours — in fact, they don’t even make it into the top 10. Instead, they get honorable mentions for Yale’s healthy sex life and UPenn’s exciting nightlife.

As for who grabbed the top spot of best party school, that honour went to the University of Virginia, followed by the University of Southern California and the University of Florida.

Now, you may be saying to yourself — “honorable mention, who cares?” But think about it: The Ivys are schools known for being places where you meet the next great McKinsey consultant, not the next great party monster.

So let them have their moment in the sun.

