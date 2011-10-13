Updating To iOS 5 Has Been A Massive Headache

Photo: Screenshot

Ever since iOS 5 was made available to the public around 1 PM ET or so, we’ve been attempting to update in vain.The download goes through, but an error message keeps popping up when people try to install iOS 5. It says the update can’t be completed and that the iPhone/iPad can’t be restored.



Not only has no one in our office been able to complete the upgrade, but we’re hearing from friends around the city and country that they’re having similar trouble.

The famous iOS developer/jailbreaker Saurik tweeted that the “internal errors” are because Apple’s servers are swamped. You may have to wait a few hours before trying to install again.

UPDATE: The problem is definitely on Apple’s end. It’s servers are having problems verifying the update for everyone, even after they complete the iOS 5 download.

The answer is to wait a few hours, then try plugging your iPhone in again and updating. It should work. If it doesn’t, keep trying.

