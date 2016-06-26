Everything you need to know about the next 'Star Wars' movie, 'Rogue One'

Disney Jyn Erso is going to help steal the Death Star plans.

We’re less than five months away from the premiere of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and anxiously awaiting the film’s release.

Disney offered the first glimpse at the movie with the first official teaser trailer for the standalone film back in April, but since then, the film has undergone some reshoots.

Taking place before the events of the 1977 original film, “Rogue One” follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and a group of Rebel fighters on a mission to steal plans for the Death Star. The movie hits theatres December 16.

Here is everything we know about “Rogue One”:

