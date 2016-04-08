Everything you need to know about the next 'Star Wars' movie 'Rogue One'

We’re now just eight months away from the premiere of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and Disney has finally released the first official teaser trailer for the standalone film.

Taking place before the events of the 1977 original film, “Rogue One” follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and a group of Rebel fighters on a mission to steal plans for the Death Star.

While the title for the first film in the “Star Wars” anthology series was announced in March 2015, little information has been released since then, but the new trailer provides a glimpse into the Rebellion.

We’ve compiled what we know so far — along with a few popular rumours — to hold us over until more clips are released.

Here is everything we know so far about “Rogue One”:

