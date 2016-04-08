Everything you need to know about the next 'Star Wars' movie 'Rogue One'

We’re now just eight months away from the premiere of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and Disney has finally released the first official teaser trailer for the standalone film.
Taking place before the events of the 1977 original film, “Rogue One” follows Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and a group of Rebel fighters on a mission to steal plans for the Death Star.
While the title for the first film in the “Star Wars” anthology series was announced in March 2015, little information has been released since then, but the new trailer provides a glimpse into the Rebellion.
We’ve compiled what we know so far — along with a few popular rumours — to hold us over until more clips are released.
Here is everything we know so far about “Rogue One”:
The film is the first in the 'Star Wars Anthology,' a series of standalone films, which will include movies dedicated to Han Solo and bounty hunter Boba Fett.
The script was written by Chris Weitz ('About a Boy'), based on an idea from visual-effects supervisor John Knoll. Gary Whitta ('After Earth') was originally hired to write the screenplay, but he left the project after writing the first draft.
The film will take place before the events of 1977's 'A New Hope' and focus on a group of Rebel fighters who attempt to steal the plans for the Empire's newest weapon, the Death Star.
Knoll got the idea from a line in the opening crawl of the original 1977 'Star Wars' film, also known as 'A New Hope.' The line reads: 'During the battle, rebel spies managed to steal secret plans to the Empire's ultimate weapon, the Death Star...'
Felicity Jones will be a Rebel soldier and was the first person cast in the film. The rest of the cast was announced during Disney's D23 expo and includes Riz Ahmed, Diego Luna, Jiang Wen, Ben Mendelsohn, Forest Whitaker, Mads Mikkelsen, Donnie Yen, and Alan Tudyk.
Her introduction includes a list of crimes she has apparently committed. She's also apparently an orphan, on her own since she was 15. When described as 'reckless, aggressive, and undisciplined,' she responds, 'This is a rebellion, isn't it? I rebel.'
The person she meets with is none other than Mon Mothma, the political leader from 'Return of the Jedi.'
Not much is known about the characters, but Donnie Yen described his role to The Hollywood Reporter as 'good and benevolent.' He takes out some stormtroopers with a staff.
Forest Whitaker looks like a tough survivor. In a voiceover, he says, 'What will you do when they catch you? What will you do if they break you? If you continue to fight, what will you become?'
Mads Mikkelsen revealed that his character is a 'very important role' and 'not a bad guy.' He's not seen in the trailer.
Academy Award-winning composer Alexandre Desplat ('Argo,' 'The King's Speech') is composing the score.
The film began principal photography in August 2015 and is slated for release December 16, 2016, almost exactly a year after the premiere of 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'
'Rogue One' was named the most anticipated movie of 2016 in a survey conducted by Fandango earlier this year.
TMZ leaked photos of what appears to be a classic X-wing on the set of 'Rogue One,' similar to the fighter Luke Skywalker flies in the original trilogy, which also happens to be used to destroy the Death Star.
Since the film takes place before the events of 'A New Hope,' reverting back to an older version of the X-wing makes sense.
RUMOUR: One theory says the young Han Solo -- who is getting his own anthology film -- will make a cameo in the movie.
Casting choices for the young Solo have been narrowed down, and since the Han Solo film isn't coming out until 2018, some folks think we might get a glimpse sooner rather than later.
Peter Cushing, the actor who portrayed Tarkin, died in 1994, so rumour has it that he could be resurrected through CGI and archive footage. Or he could simply be recast if they do include him.
As for Darth Vader, Brian Muir, the sculptor behind Vader's helmet in the original film, is working on 'Rogue One,' prompting many to believe the character will play a role in the film. James Earl Jones, the voice behind the villain, has not been confirmed.
RUMOUR: Some folks theorise that the young Rebel fighter is the daughter of infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett. Her lineage isn't revealed in the trailer, so expect numerous theories from now until the film's release.
Hey, it might not be true, but it makes for a nice pairing with all the Rey theories.
