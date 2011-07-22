Here Are All The Up-To-Date iPad 3 rumours We Know About So Far

Photo: Apple

Even though the iPad 2 just turned four months old, iPad 3 rumours are already heating up.Most have focused on the iPad 3’s screen resolution, with most reports pointing to a Retina Display like the one on the iPhone 4.



But the biggest rumour this month is that Apple may release a premium version of the iPad 2, called the “iPad Plus” or “iPad HD.”

We gathered that and all the other juicy rumours about the iPad 3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.