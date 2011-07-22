Here Are All The Up-To-Date iPad 3 rumours We Know About So Far

Photo: Apple
Even though the iPad 2 just turned four months old, iPad 3 rumours are already heating up.Most have focused on the iPad 3’s screen resolution, with most reports pointing to a Retina Display like the one on the iPhone 4.
But the biggest rumour this month is that Apple may release a premium version of the iPad 2, called the “iPad Plus” or “iPad HD.”
We gathered that and all the other juicy rumours about the iPad 3.
rumours of an 'iPad HD' or 'iPad Plus' began earlier this month, claiming a premium version of the iPad will launch this fall in time for the Holidays.
The HD version will be the same as the current iPad 2, but with a higher-resolution screen. The pixel density is rumoured to bump up to 300 ppi from the current 132 ppi. That's still not as high as the iPhone 4's Retina Display, but should offer noticeable improvement.
If there is an iPad HD in the works, we'll know for sure in September when Apple announces the iPhone 5 and refreshed line of iPods.
It would be odd for Apple to break tradition and update the iPad 2 just 6 months after launch, but it's still possible.
It's tough for us to swallow this one. A new DigiTimes report says Taiwanese suppliers are shipping materials for the iPhone 5 and iPad 3. While we're all but certain the iPhone 5 will launch this September, we highly doubt there will be an iPad refresh just six months after the iPad 2.
Other analysts have speculated Apple will push out the iPad 3 in time for the Holidays this year. Again, we doubt Apple would release a refresh before 2012.
We're pretty confident that Apple will stick to its yearly Spring launch of the iPad. Expect an announcement in March or April.
Even if Apple does release an 'iPad Plus' with higher resolution this year, it still won't be sharp enough to call a Retina Display.
Apple Blogger John Gruber believes Apple will wait until the iPad 3 to introduce a tablet-sized Retina Display.
Gruber is plugged-in to the Apple world, so we're inclined to believe him.
Mac rumours reported that Samsung and LG have already started testing high-res iPad displays.
It's unclear if these displays are for the rumoured iPad Plus/HD or the iPad 3. The report begs the resolution at 2048X1536, which is lower than the iPhone 4's Retina Display.
If it's true that Samsung and LG are testing displays like this, then there are two possibilities:
- The displays are for the iPad 3, meaning it won't have a Retina Display.
- The displays are for the 'iPad Plus/HD' launching this fall.
It's safe to say that the iPad 3 will have a new, faster processor. Right now the iPad 2 rocks a dual-core A5 processor, but there are already Android tablets in the works with quad-core processors. Will Apple's next A6 be able to match? We think so.
The Chinese manufacturer Foxconn has been churning out iPads since day one, but Apple still has problem keeping up with demand.
A recent DigiTimes report says that Apple is looking for another manufacturer to help make the iPad 3 in addition to Foxconn. Pegatron, a Taiwanese manufacturer, is a likely choice.
Apple has been slow to adopt 4G into its mobile devices, likely due to battery life concerns. Still, the iPad already has incredible battery life, so there's always a chance the third version will be able to run on Verizon and AT&T's 4G LTE networks. (AT&T's LTE network should be up and running by then.)
The hacker group LulzSec unearthed some internal AT&T documents hinting at a 4G LTE iPad.
Steve Jobs himself has said he doesn't believe 7-inch tablets can be successful. But some analysts seem to disagree, pointing to all those 7-inch Android tablets.
We highly doubt this rumour will ever come true since the iPad is so far ahead that it doesn't even need to worry about 7-inch Android tablets.
Glasses-free 3D is pretty cool on devices like Nintendo's 3DS, but it's far from perfect. It destroys battery life, and you still have to hold the device at the perfect angle to get the 3D effect. There's no way Apple would consider implementing 3D until the technology ready.
With everything moving to the iCloud, we doubt Apple will offer anything higher than a 64 GB model of the iPad 3.
This is the most common rumour, and the one we can pretty much guarantee will happen. Apple will continue to shave the iPad down to be thinner and lighter.
What about overall design? We know Apple likes to keep its iDevices in sync, so we'll have to wait and see what the iPhone 5 looks like before we judge.
Part of the iPad's success has been due to its affordability. Apple would be silly to raise the entry-level iPad price above $499.
