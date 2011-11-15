UPDATED Airline Credit Card Offers: 160,000+ Bonus Miles

It seems like the major airline credit card offers are continuously being improved and modified as competition for new accounts — and traveller loyalty — continues to grow.



Here’s a mid-month updated list of Outlaw’s favourite airline credit card offers. In general, you will need very good or excellent credit in order to be approved for an airline credit card.

Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card: This AmEx card currently offers “30,000 bonus miles when you spend $500 on the Card in the first three months from account opening – good for a free flight!” Delta is one of the largest Western airlines in the world, so a free flight definitely won’t go to waste! Other cardholder benefits include the ability to check your first bag free – for up to 9 people on your reservation, plus you’ll receive Priority Boarding privileges and 20% in-flight savings. See details, compare with rival airline credit card offers, and apply online here.

Citi Gold AAdvantage Card: This American Airlines credit card offer also provides a solid air miles bonus: you’ll earn “30,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after $750 in purchases within the first 4 months of cardmembership – more than enough for a roundtrip domestic travel award.” See details, compare, and apply online here.

JetBlue’s TrueBlue Credit Card: JetBlue Airways’ AmEx card offers 10,000 points (after your first purchase) toward a roundtrip Award Flight. Oneway Award Flights start at 5,000 points, with no blackout dates.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card: A current promotion via Southwest Airlines’ web site offers “50,000 Bonus Points after your first purchase.” That’s technically enough for two free roundtrip flights.

Lufthansa Miles & More World MasterCard: This online airline credit card offer gives new cardholders a “welcome bonus of 20,000 miles awarded upon first purchase.” Up to another 15,000 bonus miles can be earned “when you complete an initial balance transfer.”

Virgin America Visa Card: This one has no annual fee, and there are no blackout dates. Additionally, new cardholders receive “2,500 Bonus Points with your first purchase.” And you can earn up to another 2,500 bonus points when doing a balance transfer within the first 30 days of account opening.

Potential Total: 30,000 + 30,000 + 10,000 + 50,000 + 35,000 + 5,000 = 160,000 Bonus Air Miles/Points.

— provided by Outlaw; compare more deals and airline credit cards in our card offers comparison portal.

