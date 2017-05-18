Update your PR resume with this digital media course

Picture: Macdiarmid/Getty Images

The web has dramatically changed the way we communicate around the world, and it’s opened the door for bloggers, podcasters, and the like to make a killing sharing their content around the globe. Of course, reaching this level of success takes some web-savvy know-how, but that’s what the Digital Media & Public Relations Bundle is for.

Bringing two media-driven courses together, this collection is designed to show you the ins and outs of creating polished, marketable content and sharing it across your online networks. Using free software like Blogger and WordPress, you’ll learn how to build a blog, record and edit podcasts, and strategically build connections across your social media channels.

You can kick off your online career with the Digital Media & Public Relations Bundle, now only $26 AUD [$19 USD], saving more than 90% off its normal $405 AUD retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.