Update your PR resume with this digital media course

The web has dramatically changed the way we communicate around the world, and it’s opened the door for bloggers, podcasters, and the like to make a killing sharing their content around the globe. Of course, reaching this level of success takes some web-savvy know-how, but that’s what the Digital Media & Public Relations Bundle is for.
Bringing two media-driven courses together, this collection is designed to show you the ins and outs of creating polished, marketable content and sharing it across your online networks. Using free software like Blogger and WordPress, you’ll learn how to build a blog, record and edit podcasts, and strategically build connections across your social media channels.
You can kick off your online career with the Digital Media & Public Relations Bundle, now only $26 AUD [$19 USD], saving more than 90% off its normal $405 AUD retail price.
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
