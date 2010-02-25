Fern Lopez's Employees Wanted To Go To South Beach, But That's Not Where He Took Them

We learned a little while ago that Fern Lopez was the awesome manager taking his entire team (admins included) down to Florida for a week.



We didn’t know where – until now.

It’s Disneyworld.

(Apparently everyone was hoping for South Beach. They’re obviously still very excited.)

Have fun, guys and gals, even though that’s probably exactly the opposite of where you were hoping for.

