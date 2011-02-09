UPDATE: Sinai Nightmare Gets Worse

Photo: AP

Hamas plans to follow up Saturday’s attack on a Sinai gas pipeline with more large-scale assaults on Israel, according to DEBKAfile. The situation in the Sinai has deteriorated since Egypt’s political uprising began two weeks ago. Now militant groups ranging from Somali pirates to embittered Bedouin tribes have free reign on the desert peninsula, which is wedged between Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Hamas-controlled Gaza.



DEBKAfile reports that more than 1,000 Hamas extremists in Sinai have teamed up with Al-Qaeda cells and affiliated Islamist groups in the Sinai desert. The groups have reportedly struck a deal for Hamas to arm the Qaeda-affiliates for attacks against Israeli and Egyptian forces along the border.

