NBA Players Insist They Won't Accept Hard Salary Cap, League Is Not Impressed

The NBPA has revealed the full details the proposal it sent to the league, “designed to move negotiations forward.”Here’s what the NBPA is asking:
- It will not accept a hard salary cap or significant salary rollbacks
- Willing to negotiate a reduction of the 57% of revenues players currently receive
- Wants more revenue sharing to help small-market teams as part of the CBA
- More trading and signing flexibility. Would like to change the rule that requires player salaries switching sides in a trade to be within 125% of each other
- Drop draft minimum draft age from 19 back to 18
- Neutral appeal for player suspensions. Currently punishments are handed out by an arbitrator and David Stern
- Negotiation of pension benefits
It doesn’t appear to have worked as the league appears to have ignored most of the players’ ideas and the two sides are no closer to a deal. Here’s what the league wants:
- To cut player salaries by $700 million to $800 million, a 40% reduction
- A hard salary cap without any exceptions that would permit teams to exceed the cap
- Eliminate fully guaranteed contracts
- Wants to determine a new revenue sharing model, but not as part of the CBA
This is why Hunter is 99% sure there will be a lockout
