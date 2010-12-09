NBA Players Insist They Won't Accept Hard Salary Cap, League Is Not Impressed

Kevin Baumer
Billy Hunter NBA NBPA

Photo: AP

The NBPA has revealed the full details the proposal it sent to the league, “designed to move negotiations forward.”Here’s what the NBPA is asking:

  • It will not accept a hard salary cap or significant salary rollbacks
  • Willing to negotiate a reduction of the 57% of revenues players currently receive
  • Wants more revenue sharing to help small-market teams as part of the CBA
  • More trading and signing flexibility.  Would like to change the rule that requires player salaries switching sides in a trade to be within 125% of each other
  • Drop draft minimum draft age from 19 back to 18
  • Neutral appeal for player suspensions. Currently punishments are handed out by an arbitrator and David Stern
  • Negotiation of pension benefits

It doesn’t appear to have worked as the league appears to have ignored most of the players’ ideas and the two sides are no closer to a deal. Here’s what the league wants:

  • To cut player salaries by $700 million to $800 million, a 40% reduction
  • A hard salary cap without any exceptions that would permit teams to exceed the cap
  • Eliminate fully guaranteed contracts
  • Wants to determine a new revenue sharing model, but not as part of the CBA

