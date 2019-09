I’m saddened by the devastation and the lives lost in Japan as a result of the massive earthquake, tsunami and multiple aftershocks. I worked in Japan during the 1960s and have been visiting the country at least on an annual basis to meet with clients, even though our emerging markets-focused portfolios do not invest directly […]



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.