Here's the latest on the investigation into Tesla's first fatal Autopilot crash

William Wei, Business Insider A Tesla Model S, like the one pictured above, was involved in the crash.

A Tesla Model S was involved in the first known fatal crash while Autopilot was activated May 7, prompting two separate government investigations.

The accident that occurred in Williston, Florida is undergoing a homicide investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol, and an evaluation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into the performance of Autopilot.

Sergeant Kim Montes, the public affairs officer for the Florida Highway Patrol, told Business Insider that the Tesla crash remains under investigation, but the homicide investigator’s estimated completion should be by the end of the month.

A NHTSA spokesperson said there is no deadline for when its investigation will be completed.

Joshua Brown, a 40-year-old Canton, Ohio, resident, was the victim of the crash. The accident occurred when Frank Baressi, a 62-year-old resident of Tampa, made a left turn in his semi-truck in front of the Tesla.

Tesla wrote in a blog post at the time that the Autopilot system did not notice “the white side of the tractor trailer against a brightly lit sky, so the brake was not applied.” The Tesla then drove under the trailer, cutting off its roof, and crashed into two fences and a pole before stopping. The airbag did not deploy.

The NHTSA is looking at “all crashes alleged to have occurred because Forward Collision Warning (FCW) or Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) did not occur when expected,” according to a document obtained by Tech Insider in July.

NHTSA gave Tesla until August 26 to collect the data it needs to complete the evaluation.

The NHTSA is also gathering evidence to determine if a Model X was in Autopilot mode when it got in an accident in Pennsylvania in July.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

