Hmm... Japan Is Having A Huge Rally, But The Euro Is Sinking, And US Futures Are Down

This is probably not the market reaction some bulls were hoping for following the Greek vote.



Sure, Asia is rallying.

But..

The euro is slowly grinding lower in the early hours of Wednesday, and US futures are subtlely lower.

Maybe markets are about to start getting nervous between the long period between now and the actual austerity vote in about a week? Or maybe just noise.

