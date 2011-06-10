PUNK'D: Man Proves He Knew His Wife Was Posing As The Sexy Facebook Teen

This morning we wrote about Angela Voelkert, the woman who created a fake profile on Facebook, friended her husband, and learned he was trying to kill her.



Today the man, who was arrested on Friday, was released from custody and his charges were dropped. He was able to prove that he knew it was his wife all along, and he was merely “messing” with her.

The Smoking Gun reports:

David Voelkert explained that he played along with the ruse so that he could use his ex-spouse’s machinations against her in their custody case.

To support this contention, Voelkert provided FBI agents with a May 25 notarized affidavit in which he describes receiving a friend request from “Jessica Studebaker,” whom he suspected was his ex-wife. “I am lying to this person,” he stated, “to gain positive proof that it is indeed my ex-wife trying to again tamper in my life.” He added, “In no way do I have plans to leave with my children or do any harm to Angela Dawn Voelkert or anyone else.”

The FBI followed up with the bank employee who notarized the affidavit and found it was indeed authentic.

That’s a whole lot of work; David Voelkert could simply have been the bigger person and declined the request. But that’d be too logical.

This whole thing is like a bad case of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

