UPDATE: The Italian Chart That Has Europe On The Edge Of Its Seat

Everyone’s talking about it: The Italian election polls.



In two separate notes we’re reading this weekend, analysts are putting the spotlight on the closing gap between Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative party and the mainstream left party headed by Pier Bersani.

First from State Street, a very clear chart showing hos Berlusconi’s party is closing. This makes Europe very nervous.

Photo: State Street

Now here’s the same chart from BofA/ML, which reveals another bit of information. The light blue line is the 5-star Party headed by populist comedian Beppe Grillo. If he gains and the Monti coalition slides, that makes a left coalition harder to form post-election.

Photo: BofA/ML

Keep watching this space.

Reminder: We’ll be LIVE on the ground in Italy. Please send us tips/advice on people we should meet and what to do.

