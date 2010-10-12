Gambling Moment of the Weekend, Part 2: About That $50K "Can't Lose" Bet

Photo: AP Images

On Friday, we wrote about a Delaware better who placed $5 on a 15-game parlay, and only needed the 49ers to lose by less than three to take home $100,000.Risky bet for an 0-5 team.



Well, on Sunday the 49ers lost by exactly three points. In the Delaware game, a push goes to the house. So the unidentified man (or woman) walked away empty-handed.

Unless, of course, they took our suggestion—and that of every other media outlet covering the story—and placed a side bet, worth $50K on the Eagles. Because the line had shifted to the 49ers during the last week, that bet would have paid off.

